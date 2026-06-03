Microsoft Copilot surges in India: 250% deployment jump, 20 million seats

Microsoft $17.5B for India data centers

Indian industries (especially IT, banking, and manufacturing) are turning to AI tools like Copilot to work smarter and speed up daily tasks.

To keep up with this demand, Microsoft is investing $17.5 billion in new data centers across India.

Chandok emphasized that trust and intelligence are key for their AI tools and mentioned that a new Hyderabad data center will go live next quarter to support even more growth.