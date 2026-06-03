Microsoft Copilot surges in India: 250% deployment jump, 20 million seats
India is now one of the fastest-growing countries for using Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, with a huge 250% jump in deployments over the past year.
Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, said that Copilot has reached 20 million seats globally as of June 3, 2026.
Big Indian companies like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro have together picked up over 300,000 licenses for Copilot in just six months.
Microsoft $17.5B for India data centers
Indian industries (especially IT, banking, and manufacturing) are turning to AI tools like Copilot to work smarter and speed up daily tasks.
To keep up with this demand, Microsoft is investing $17.5 billion in new data centers across India.
Chandok emphasized that trust and intelligence are key for their AI tools and mentioned that a new Hyderabad data center will go live next quarter to support even more growth.