Microsoft stock jumps after Copilot overhaul rolls out today

The update brings three fresh features: Home (which puts Word, Excel, and PowerPoint right inside Copilot), Code (so you can build apps or dashboards just by describing them), and Autopilot (handles tasks in the background automatically).

There's also a new "FinOps for AI" discipline for helping companies keep track of their AI costs.

Most upgrades are aimed at businesses, but regular users get access too, making Copilot more useful whether you're working solo or with a team.