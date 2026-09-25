Microsoft stock jumps after Copilot overhaul rolls out today
Business
Microsoft's stock shot up 4% to $517.48 on Friday after it revealed a big overhaul for its AI assistant, Copilot. CEO Satya Nadella even called it a "new OS for work."
The revamped Copilot, six months in the making, starts rolling out today.
Microsoft Copilot adds Home Code Autopilot
The update brings three fresh features: Home (which puts Word, Excel, and PowerPoint right inside Copilot), Code (so you can build apps or dashboards just by describing them), and Autopilot (handles tasks in the background automatically).
There's also a new "FinOps for AI" discipline for helping companies keep track of their AI costs.
Most upgrades are aimed at businesses, but regular users get access too, making Copilot more useful whether you're working solo or with a team.