Microsoft to invest $17.5 billion in India over next 4 years
Microsoft just announced its biggest Asia investment ever—$17.5 billion over the next four years (2026-2029).
They're focusing on building massive cloud infrastructure, rolling out secure digital solutions, and helping people level up their tech skills.
This builds on a $3 billion boost they gave last year.
Major data center and Azure OpenAI integration
Microsoft is setting up its largest data center yet in Hyderabad, launching mid-2026.
They're also bringing Azure OpenAI to government job and worker platforms like e-Shram and National Career Service, aiming to support 310 million informal workers.
India's AI boom and Microsoft's global investment spree
India is quickly becoming an AI hotspot—expected to attract over $200 billion in AI investments.
Microsoft's move is part of broader investments by the company in various countries, with other giants like Google and Amazon jumping in too.
Skilling 20 million Indians by 2030
Microsoft plans to double down on digital training, aiming to skill up 20 million Indians by 2030.
If you're looking at a future in tech or AI, this could mean more jobs, better tools, and new ways to get ahead.