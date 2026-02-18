Microsoft to invest $17.5 billion in India over next 4 years

Microsoft just announced its biggest Asia investment ever—$17.5 billion over the next four years (2026-2029). They're focusing on building massive cloud infrastructure, rolling out secure digital solutions, and helping people level up their tech skills. This builds on a $3 billion boost they gave last year.

Major data center and Azure OpenAI integration Microsoft is setting up its largest data center yet in Hyderabad, launching mid-2026.

They're also bringing Azure OpenAI to government job and worker platforms like e-Shram and National Career Service, aiming to support 310 million informal workers.

India's AI boom and Microsoft's global investment spree India is quickly becoming an AI hotspot—expected to attract over $200 billion in AI investments.

Microsoft's move is part of broader investments by the company in various countries, with other giants like Google and Amazon jumping in too.