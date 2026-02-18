Microsoft to invest $50B in Global South by 2030

The source does not state that Microsoft invested $8 billion in 2025, nor does it specify a $2 billion allocation for cloud access and tech training in 2025.

Microsoft's biggest investment in Asia

Big moves are coming for India: Microsoft says it is on pace to invest $50 billion by the end of the decade (by 2030), and has announced expanded investments and training programs in India with new cloud hubs planned for Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

Plus, they want to train 20 million Indians in AI by 2030. All of this is about closing tech gaps so everyone gets a fair shot at future jobs and opportunities powered by AI.