Midcap Indian IT firms reshuffle leadership amid AI boom
Midcap Indian IT companies like Sonata Software, Birlasoft, Cyient, Coforge, and Mastek are switching up their top teams to keep pace with the AI boom.
Since late March 2026, there has been a wave of leadership changes, including appointments to CEO, COO and CTO roles: moves aimed at staying agile and meeting changing client needs in a $300 billion industry where AI is quickly becoming essential.
COOs CMOs gaining decision authority
AI is not just tweaking how services are delivered: it is also shifting who calls the shots.
Now, decisions are not just for CIOs; COOs and CMOs are stepping in too.
With leaders like Rajashekar Dutta Roy (Sonata CEO), Vikram Puranik (Birlasoft COO), and Amit Gajwani (Mastek COO) taking charge, these companies hope to stay competitive and ready for whatever comes next as they grow in a fast-changing market.