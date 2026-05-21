Midcap Indian IT firms reshuffle leadership amid AI boom

COOs CMOs gaining decision authority

AI is not just tweaking how services are delivered: it is also shifting who calls the shots.

Now, decisions are not just for CIOs; COOs and CMOs are stepping in too.

With leaders like Rajashekar Dutta Roy (Sonata CEO), Vikram Puranik (Birlasoft COO), and Amit Gajwani (Mastek COO) taking charge, these companies hope to stay competitive and ready for whatever comes next as they grow in a fast-changing market.