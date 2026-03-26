Middle East conflict could slow global growth: OECD

US and Europe's growth prospects dim

The uncertainty is putting a damper on things like tech investment and lower trade tariffs, which usually help economies grow.

In the US growth is expected to dip from 2% in 2026 to 1.7% in 2027, with inflation hitting around 4.2%.

Europe's outlook is even tougher: GDP growth there could drop to just 0.8% in 2026 thanks to high energy costs, though a small rebound might follow.

China's economy seems steadier at 4.4%.

The OECD suggests governments offer targeted, time-limited support and calls on central banks to remain vigilant.