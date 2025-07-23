Next Article
Mining stocks push Nifty past 25,100
The Indian stock market had a strong start this Wednesday, mostly thanks to mining companies. KIOCL Ltd. jumped over 9%, and Ashapura Minechem Ltd. was up nearly 3%.
The Nifty50 crossed the 25,100 mark, while the Sensex also saw a healthy boost.
Mixed results for other sectors
It wasn't all green across the board—Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance posted decent gains, but some names like Oriental Trimex and Madhav Marbles dropped over 2-4%.
Even big players like Tata Consumer Products and Bharat Electronics slipped slightly, showing that not every sector is riding today's rally.