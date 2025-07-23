SC dismisses Maran's ₹1,323cr claim against SpiceJet: Key details Business Jul 23, 2025

Big news in the aviation world: The Supreme Court just tossed out Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways's massive ₹1,323 crore damages claim against SpiceJet.

The judges agreed with the Delhi High Court that Maran waited too long to appeal and hid key facts—calling it a "calculated gamble."

This all started back in 2015 when Maran sold his majority stake in SpiceJet and later said he paid for shares that were never given to him.