SC dismisses Maran's ₹1,323cr claim against SpiceJet: Key details
Big news in the aviation world: The Supreme Court just tossed out Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways's massive ₹1,323 crore damages claim against SpiceJet.
The judges agreed with the Delhi High Court that Maran waited too long to appeal and hid key facts—calling it a "calculated gamble."
This all started back in 2015 when Maran sold his majority stake in SpiceJet and later said he paid for shares that were never given to him.
What happened in the arbitration panel's ruling?
After years of back-and-forth, an arbitration panel rejected most of Maran's claims but told SpiceJet to refund part of his money with interest.
The Delhi High Court mostly agreed but paused some payments when SpiceJet pushed back.
In May 2025, the court dismissed Maran's delayed appeals for acting in bad faith—a decision now backed by the Supreme Court.
Lessons from this long-drawn corporate battle
This case is a reminder that corporate battles in Indian aviation can drag on for years if people aren't upfront or quick to act.
The Supreme Court's ruling puts a spotlight on how important transparency and timing are when big money is at stake.