PayPal connects global digital wallets, expands reach to 2B users

PayPal World simplifies cross-border payments

With PayPal World, you can use your favorite local payment apps for international shopping or money transfers—potentially reducing stress over currency conversions or extra fees.

Businesses also benefit since they can accept payments from more wallets automatically.

The platform promises secure transactions using cloud tech and open APIs.

Looking ahead, PayPal plans to add stablecoin features and let users pay with Weixin Pay QR codes in China.