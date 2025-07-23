PayPal connects global digital wallets, expands reach to 2B users
PayPal just introduced PayPal World—a new platform that links up major digital wallets like Mercado Pago, UPI (operated by NPCI International Payments Limited), Tenpay Global, PayPal, and Venmo.
Announced on July 23 in San Jose, California, this move could connect about two billion users worldwide and make paying across borders a lot simpler.
PayPal World simplifies cross-border payments
With PayPal World, you can use your favorite local payment apps for international shopping or money transfers—potentially reducing stress over currency conversions or extra fees.
Businesses also benefit since they can accept payments from more wallets automatically.
The platform promises secure transactions using cloud tech and open APIs.
Looking ahead, PayPal plans to add stablecoin features and let users pay with Weixin Pay QR codes in China.