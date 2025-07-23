Will Infosys continue its growth streak? Key Q1 results today

Infosys has been on a steady climb—its annual revenue jumped 62% since 2021, hitting ₹162,990 crore by March 2025. Net profit also grew nearly 38%, and earnings per share rose from ₹45.61 to ₹64.50. If you're tracking big tech or thinking about investing, that's some solid momentum.

Strong cash flow and stable margins expected this quarter

The company's finances are in great shape: zero debt through 2025, strong cash flow of ₹35,694 crore last year, and a final dividend of ₹22 per share for FY25.

Analysts expect more growth this quarter thanks to new deals and stable margins—so all eyes are on Infosys as results roll out.