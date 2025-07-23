Next Article
SBI aims to be among top 10 global banks
State Bank of India (SBI) is aiming high—they want to be one of the world's top 10 banks by market value in the next five years.
Chairman CS Setty shared this big goal at their recent QIP event, where investor demand was four times higher than their record ₹25,000 crore offer.
SBI's focus areas for growth
Thanks to this QIP, SBI will have more financial muscle—raising its core capital to about 11.5% by March 2025—to back growth in retail, MSME, and corporate banking.
What's cool: most of the investment came from long-term and foreign investors, showing serious confidence in SBI's steady approach over quick wins.