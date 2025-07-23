Fertilizer stocks shine on bourses, Paradeep Phosphates jumps 5.23% Business Jul 23, 2025

Fertilizer stocks had a good day on Wednesday, with Paradeep Phosphates jumping 5.23% and leading the pack. Other names like Mangalore Chemicals, Khaitan Chemicals, and Southern Petrochemicals also saw solid gains.

The overall market was upbeat too—Nifty50 crossed 25,100 and Sensex moved up to 82,337.