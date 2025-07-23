Next Article
Fertilizer stocks shine on bourses, Paradeep Phosphates jumps 5.23%
Fertilizer stocks had a good day on Wednesday, with Paradeep Phosphates jumping 5.23% and leading the pack. Other names like Mangalore Chemicals, Khaitan Chemicals, and Southern Petrochemicals also saw solid gains.
The overall market was upbeat too—Nifty50 crossed 25,100 and Sensex moved up to 82,337.
What about other stocks?
It wasn't green everywhere though. Krishana Phoschem and Madhya Bharat Agro Products slipped a bit despite the sector's rally.
Meanwhile, in autos, Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki both picked up speed with decent gains, but Bharat Electronics and Tata Consumer Products ended lower for the day.