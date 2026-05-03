Ministry also emphasized the need to strengthen oversight and monitoring mechanisms

Finance Ministry calls for faster case resolutions in DRTs

By Akash Pandey 04:21 pm May 03, 202604:21 pm

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The Finance Ministry has called for quicker case resolutions in Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs). The call was made during a meeting on Saturday, where the ministry proposed that these tribunals adopt best practices from their high-performing counterparts. The ministry also emphasized the need to strengthen oversight and monitoring mechanisms within banks to improve recoveries through DRTs.