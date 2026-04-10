Mint poll forecasts India retail inflation 3.4% by March 2026 Business Apr 10, 2026

India's retail inflation is expected to tick up to 3.4% by March 2026, according to a Mint poll of economists.

That's a slight increase from the current 3.2%, mainly because fuel prices are climbing and the base effect isn't helping as much anymore.

On the bright side, this rate is still below the RBI's 4% target.

Also, keep an eye out: inflation stats will now use 2024 as their new base year instead of 2012.