MiPhi, a Micromax Phison team-up, to invest ₹1000cr in India
Business
MiPhi, a team-up between Micromax and Taiwan's Phison, plans to invest ₹1,000 crore to ramp up memory chip manufacturing in India.
The Greater Noida facility will get a boost, making more SSDs for cloud services and memory chips for things like cars and smartphones.
MiPhi shifts to AI memory design
Launched in 2025, MiPhi is already exporting products and aiming for more than ₹1,000 crore in revenue this fiscal year (FY 2026-27).
They're shifting focus to designing smarter chips and have rolled out new AI memory software that helps speed up AI tasks while cutting costs.
With government support and global demand rising, MiPhi wants to put India on the map for advanced memory technology.