MiPhi, a Micromax Phison team-up, to invest ₹1000cr in India

MiPhi shifts to AI memory design

Launched in 2025, MiPhi is already exporting products and aiming for more than ₹1,000 crore in revenue this fiscal year (FY 2026-27).

They're shifting focus to designing smarter chips and have rolled out new AI memory software that helps speed up AI tasks while cutting costs.

With government support and global demand rising, MiPhi wants to put India on the map for advanced memory technology.