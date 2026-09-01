Mirae Asset Mutual Fund launches 8 ETF portfolios with smallcase
Business
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund just rolled out eight new ETF-based portfolios in partnership with smallcase.
These ready-made bundles are designed for different investment goals and risk levels, so you don't have to stress about picking individual ETFs: Just pick a portfolio that fits your vibe.
Strategies include momentum and precious metals
Each portfolio follows a unique strategy, like momentum (riding trends), contrarian (going against the crowd), thematic, factor-based, multi-asset, or precious metals.
You can access them on both smallcase and Mirae Asset's ETF platform.
Just keep in mind: while these make investing simpler, they still carry market risks based on what's inside.
This launch is part of the growing shift toward passive investing among retail investors.