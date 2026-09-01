Missed 2026-27 income tax deadline? Belated filing, revision, condonation options

You can file a belated return until December 31, but there's a late fee (₹5,000 or ₹1,000 if your income is under ₹5 lakh), plus 1% monthly interest on any unpaid taxes.

Refunds are possible but may take longer, and you can't carry forward business or capital losses.

If even this window slips by and you have a genuine hardship, like missing out on refunds or loss claims, you can apply for condonation of delay with proper documents and reasons.