Missed 2026-27 income tax deadline? Belated filing, revision, condonation options
If you forgot to file your income tax return for 2026-27 by August 31, don't panic. There are still ways to fix it.
You've got options like filing a belated return or, if you have already furnished an original or belated return, revising an earlier one, or applying for condonation if life threw you a curveball.
Belated return due December 31 ₹5,000/₹1,000
You can file a belated return until December 31, but there's a late fee (₹5,000 or ₹1,000 if your income is under ₹5 lakh), plus 1% monthly interest on any unpaid taxes.
Refunds are possible but may take longer, and you can't carry forward business or capital losses.
If even this window slips by and you have a genuine hardship, like missing out on refunds or loss claims, you can apply for condonation of delay with proper documents and reasons.