MobiKwik's shares soar 8% as RBI grants payment aggregator license

Shares of MobiKwik surged by as much as 8% on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted the company in-principle approval to operate as a Payment Aggregator - Physical (PA-P). The approval was given under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. The development will allow MobiKwik to expand its offline merchant payments business across India.

CEO statement Offline merchant payments driving India's digital economy Commenting on the RBI's approval, MobiKwik co-founder, MD and CEO Bipin Preet Singh said that "offline merchant payments are emerging as one of the strongest growth drivers within India's digital economy." He added this is especially true in under-penetrated markets beyond urban India. Singh further emphasized that this PA-P approval bolsters their capacity to scale merchant payments infrastructure nationwide.

Expansion plans MobiKwik identifies key focus segments for expansion MobiKwik, which currently supports a network of 4.9 million merchants through services like UPI QR, Soundbox, and EDC machines, has identified small businesses, oil & gas outlets, and organized retail as key focus segments for the next 18-24 months. The company plans to ramp up deployments of Soundbox and EDC significantly in these sectors.

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