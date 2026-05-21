Modal Labs raises $355 million at $4.65B valuation for AI compute Business May 21, 2026

Modal Labs, the AI startup behind compute for inference and a sandbox for testing code, just scored $355 million in fresh funding, pushing its value to a massive $4.65 billion.

The round was led by Redpoint Ventures and General Catalyst, who also grabbed a seat on the board.

CEO Erik Bernhardsson credits the big investment to "Coding for the last six months has been driving everything," as more companies look for smarter tech.