Modern Diagnostic IPO: Key details at a glance
Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre is launching its IPO today, aiming to raise ₹36.89 crore by offering 4,099,200 shares on the BSE SME platform.
Shares are priced between ₹85-90 each, and you'll need to buy at least 1,600 shares per lot if you want in.
What does Modern Diagnostic actually do?
Started back in 1985, the company runs 21 diagnostic centers across eight states, offering everything from pathology and MRI/CT scans to molecular tests and home sample collection for individuals and hospitals.
In FY25, they pulled in ₹78.8 crore revenue (up 15% from last year) with profits of ₹8.97 crore (up 55%).
Other important dates & how funds will be used
IPO allotment happens on January 5; refunds go out January 6; shares hit your demat account the same day and list on BSE SME by January 7, 2025.
Shares are split between institutional investors (47%), retail buyers (33%), and others.
Most of the money raised will go toward new equipment, working capital, paying off debt, and general expenses—basically fueling their next phase of growth.