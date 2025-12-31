Modern Diagnostic IPO: Key details at a glance

Started back in 1985, the company runs 21 diagnostic centers across eight states, offering everything from pathology and MRI/CT scans to molecular tests and home sample collection for individuals and hospitals. In FY25, they pulled in ₹78.8 crore revenue (up 15% from last year) with profits of ₹8.97 crore (up 55%).

Other important dates & how funds will be used

IPO allotment happens on January 5; refunds go out January 6; shares hit your demat account the same day and list on BSE SME by January 7, 2025.

Shares are split between institutional investors (47%), retail buyers (33%), and others.

Most of the money raised will go toward new equipment, working capital, paying off debt, and general expenses—basically fueling their next phase of growth.