The hike comes into immediate effect

Windfall tax on diesel, ATF hiked: How it affects you?

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:47 am Apr 12, 202610:47 am

What's the story

The Indian government has hiked the export duty, or windfall tax, on diesel and aviation fuel (ATF). The new rates are ₹55.5 per liter for diesel and ₹42 per liter for ATF. The hike comes into immediate effect, according to a notification from the finance ministry. Earlier this year, an export duty of ₹21.50 per liter was imposed on diesel and ₹29.5 per liter on ATF to boost domestic fuel availability amid the West Asia conflict.