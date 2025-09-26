PM Modi to launch BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G network tomorrow

Nationwide rollout

'New era for telecom sector'

The BSNL 'Swadeshi' 4G stack will be launched across nearly 98,000 sites in India. The launch will take place simultaneously in multiple states. PM Modi will inaugurate the network in Jharsuguda, Odisha, while Scindia will be present at the event from Guwahati. "This is a new era for the telecom sector," Scindia said, adding that India has now joined countries like Denmark and Sweden as one of the top manufacturers of telecom equipment.