PM Modi to launch BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G network tomorrow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)'s 'Swadeshi' 4G network on September 27. The initiative marks India's entry into an elite group of countries that design and manufacture their own telecom equipment. The cloud-based, future-ready network is capable of seamless upgrades to 5G, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.
The BSNL 'Swadeshi' 4G stack will be launched across nearly 98,000 sites in India. The launch will take place simultaneously in multiple states. PM Modi will inaugurate the network in Jharsuguda, Odisha, while Scindia will be present at the event from Guwahati. "This is a new era for the telecom sector," Scindia said, adding that India has now joined countries like Denmark and Sweden as one of the top manufacturers of telecom equipment.
Along with the BSNL 'Swadeshi' 4G network, PM Modi will also launch India's 100% 4G saturation network through Digital Bharat Nidhi. The project has connected some 29,000-30,000 villages in mission mode. Scindia emphasized that this is a major step toward achieving complete digital connectivity across India.