Mohit Bhatnagar outlines 5-layered cake AI strategy for Peak XV
Peak XV is doubling down on India's AI and deep-tech scene.
At the Global Fintech Festival, Managing Director Mohit Bhatnagar shared that they've already backed more than 100 AI investments and are following a "five-layered cake strategy," investing across everything from chips (like Agrani Labs) to developer tools and applications.
Bhatnagar predicts AI adoption, public listings
Bhatnagar believes cheaper AI tools will soon make things like AI tutors, doctors, and financial advisors way more common, even in smaller cities and local languages.
He also pointed out that Indian startups are getting more love in public markets: 37 Peak XV-backed companies have gone public so far, with big names like Razorpay gearing up for IPOs.
Expect startups' contribution to India's market capitalisation to be at least three to four times higher over the next decade.