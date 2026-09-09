Mohit Bhatnagar outlines 5-layered cake AI strategy for Peak XV

Bhatnagar believes cheaper AI tools will soon make things like AI tutors, doctors, and financial advisors way more common, even in smaller cities and local languages.

He also pointed out that Indian startups are getting more love in public markets: 37 Peak XV-backed companies have gone public so far, with big names like Razorpay gearing up for IPOs.

Expect startups' contribution to India's market capitalisation to be at least three to four times higher over the next decade.