Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru spotlights startups going global
The Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2026 will take place in Bengaluru, spotlighting how Indian startups are thinking bigger and going global.
The buzz? FY26 saw a record 47 tech IPOs in India, up 52% from the previous year, as more Indian companies are looking beyond the domestic market for their next phase of growth.
Agarwal and Meena on global growth
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, PRISM (parent of OYO) and Kuku's Vinod Kumar Meena will share what it really takes to grow beyond India.
Agarwal will speak about building an India-born hospitality platform across global markets, while Meena will highlight how digital entertainment is being reimagined for new audiences.
Another big topic will be how startups can make the leap to public markets, with experts from ICICI Prudential AMC and Acko breaking down what investors look for: growth, profitability, governance, and valuations.