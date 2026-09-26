Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2026 in Bengaluru spotlights startups going global

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, PRISM (parent of OYO) and Kuku's Vinod Kumar Meena will share what it really takes to grow beyond India.

Agarwal will speak about building an India-born hospitality platform across global markets, while Meena will highlight how digital entertainment is being reimagined for new audiences.

Another big topic will be how startups can make the leap to public markets, with experts from ICICI Prudential AMC and Acko breaking down what investors look for: growth, profitability, governance, and valuations.