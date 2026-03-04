This fintech unicorn wants to raise ₹1,500cr via IPO

Fintech unicorn Moneyview Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) . The proposed IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹1,500 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 13.6 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

Company profile Moneyview's journey and product offerings Founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi alumni Puneet Agarwal (MD & CEO) and Sanjay Aggarwal (Executive Director & CTO), Moneyview has become a consumer-centric, credit-led digital financial services platform for "Middle India." The company offers a range of financial products on its app across four categories - Borrow, Transact, Invest, and Protect. Backed by global investors like Accel, Tiger Global and Ribbit Capital, Moneyview has emerged as one of India's top digital lending platforms.

Profitability Strong financial performance and profitability Despite being a new-age player, Moneyview has a track record of high growth and profitability. The firm has been profitable since FY22 and witnessed a 61% year-on-year jump in Profit Before Tax (PBT) in FY25 over FY24. Its flagship product, digital personal loans, launched in 2017, continues to be a major revenue generator with Managed AUM of ₹19,814 crore as of December 31, 2025.

