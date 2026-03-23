US-Iran war may have severe economic impact on India

Moody's Analytics has warned that India could be one of the worst-hit economies in the Asia-Pacific region if the ongoing Middle East conflict continues. The country's output could fall by nearly 4% from its baseline trajectory, according to the assessment. The report highlights India's vulnerability due to its heavy dependence on oil and gas imports from Gulf economies embroiled in the conflict.

Economic impact Conflict's impact on Asia-Pacific economies The ongoing conflict and subsequent rise in energy prices are expected to have a domino effect on India's economy. This could lead to higher inflation, larger trade deficits, and reduced consumption. "India and China face sizeable damage given their dependence on oil and gas imports from Gulf economies caught up in the conflict," Moody's Analytics said in its latest Asia-Pacific outlook.

Regional impact Prolonged conflict could slow down Asia-Pacific growth The report also warns that a prolonged conflict, especially one that leads to a sharp spike in oil prices, could significantly dent growth across the Asia-Pacific region. The region's growth is already expected to slow down from 4.3% in 2025 to 4% in 2026, with further moderation likely thereafter. This slowdown will be compounded by India's relatively limited energy buffers compared with developed Asian economies relying more on strategic reserves.

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