India's life insurance coverage grows, but low-value policies still dominate

The IIB data shows a gradual shift toward higher-value cover, with lower sum assured policies still accounting for a large chunk of the overall policy base.

The share of policies with a sum assured between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh increased by 5.6% points from FY2021 to FY2025.

Meanwhile, the ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh category gained two percentage points during this period.