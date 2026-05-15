More than $9 million paid for Warren Buffett lunch in Omaha Business May 15, 2026

Someone just paid more than $9 million for a private lunch with legendary investor Warren Buffett.

The meal happens June 24 in Omaha, and the winner can bring up to seven friends; NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, will be at the table too.

It's Buffett's first time back at this charity auction since 2022, when the winning bid hit a record $19 million.