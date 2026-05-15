More than $9 million paid for Warren Buffett lunch in Omaha
Someone just paid more than $9 million for a private lunch with legendary investor Warren Buffett.
The meal happens June 24 in Omaha, and the winner can bring up to seven friends; NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, will be at the table too.
It's Buffett's first time back at this charity auction since 2022, when the winning bid hit a record $19 million.
Proceeds to Glide and Currys's foundation
The money goes to Glide, supporting people in need in San Francisco, and to the Currys's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation focused on kids' nutrition and literacy in Oakland.
Buffett has helped raise more than $50 million. Past winners include crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun (who once gifted Buffett bitcoin) and Berkshire manager Ted Weschler.
This year's auction also saw a signed $1 bill from Buffett fetch more than $9,000.