Morgan Stanley: Investors favor AI leaders over India next year Business Jun 03, 2026

Foreign investors are shifting their focus from India to countries riding the AI wave, like South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and the US.

According to Ridham Desai from Morgan Stanley India, Korea is seeing earnings growth in the hundreds while Taiwan, Japan, the US and parts of Europe are seeing around 30% to 50%, while India's is around 12% to 14%.

The strong AI-driven investment cycle in these countries is pulling in more global money for at least the next year.