Morgan Stanley projects Sensex at 95,000 by end 2026

Morgan Stanley outlines 3 Sensex scenarios

Morgan Stanley lays out three paths: The most likely is the "base case" (50% chance), where steady growth and stable oil prices get us to that 95,000 mark.

There's also a "bull case" (30% chance) for an even bigger leap to 107,000 if oil gets cheaper and trade improves.

But there's a "bear case" too (20% chance), with global issues possibly dragging Sensex down to 76,000.

Challenges like geopolitical tensions and India lagging in AI could slow things down, but overall, Morgan Stanley stays optimistic about India's future.