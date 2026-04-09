Morgan Stanley projects Sensex at 95,000 by end 2026
Morgan Stanley thinks the Sensex could hit 95,000 by the end of 2026, a solid 22% jump from where it stood on April 8, 2026 close of 77,563.
They're betting on India's steady economy and strong private investment to keep things moving up.
Morgan Stanley outlines 3 Sensex scenarios
Morgan Stanley lays out three paths: The most likely is the "base case" (50% chance), where steady growth and stable oil prices get us to that 95,000 mark.
There's also a "bull case" (30% chance) for an even bigger leap to 107,000 if oil gets cheaper and trade improves.
But there's a "bear case" too (20% chance), with global issues possibly dragging Sensex down to 76,000.
Challenges like geopolitical tensions and India lagging in AI could slow things down, but overall, Morgan Stanley stays optimistic about India's future.