Motilal Oswal upgrades Indegene to Buy with ₹708 target
Business
Indegene's stock got a boost this week after Motilal Oswal changed its rating from "Neutral" to "Buy," setting a target price of ₹708 per share.
The brokerage is optimistic about Indegene's future as more pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing non-core work to focus on research, thanks to tighter budgets and regulations.
Motilal Oswal projects Indegene 19% growth
Motilal Oswal expects Indegene to see solid growth, projecting 19% annual revenue growth and better profit margins by fiscal 2027, thanks to smarter operations.
Indegene stands out for its broad services in clinical, regulatory, and commercial areas, plus it earns more per employee than many competitors.
All this has made investors sit up and take notice.