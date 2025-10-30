Motilal Oswal's profit plunges 68% but AUM hits record high Business Oct 30, 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services just posted a sharp 68% drop in net profit for July-September 2025, down to ₹362 crore from last year's ₹1,120 crore.

But here's the twist: their assets under management (AUM) actually jumped 46% to ₹1.77 lakh crore, thanks mostly to a big boost in mutual fund investments.