Motilal Oswal's profit plunges 68% but AUM hits record high
Motilal Oswal Financial Services just posted a sharp 68% drop in net profit for July-September 2025, down to ₹362 crore from last year's ₹1,120 crore.
But here's the twist: their assets under management (AUM) actually jumped 46% to ₹1.77 lakh crore, thanks mostly to a big boost in mutual fund investments.
Private wealth management saw its AUM grow by 19%
Even though overall revenue slid by 35% this quarter, private wealth management saw its AUM grow by 19%, reaching ₹1.87 lakh crore.
So while profits and revenues took a hit, parts of the business are still growing strong.
MOFSL shares dropped nearly 8% on October 29
After SEBI suggested cutting brokerage fees—which could squeeze profits further—MOFSL shares dropped nearly 8% on October 29 before bouncing back slightly the next day.
The company also refreshed its board with new faces from both the promoter group and independent directors.