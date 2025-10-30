Next Article
India could outpace China in growth over next 15 years
Business
Big news for India's future: DBS Bank predicts the country's economy will grow at an average of 6.7% every year from 2025 to 2040—way ahead of China's expected 3%.
There's even a chance growth could hit up to 7.5% if things go really well.
GDP to rise, as will average income
By 2030, India's GDP could top $5.6 trillion and nearly double by 2040.
Average income is also set to rise, possibly reaching $7,000 per person by then.
The report credits progress in four key areas—Development, Diversification, Digitalisation, and Decarbonisation—for driving this growth and making the economy more balanced and sustainable.
Plus, global agencies are noticing: S&P upgraded India's credit rating this year citing structural improvements in the past decade.