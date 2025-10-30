India could outpace China in growth over next 15 years

GDP to rise, as will average income

By 2030, India's GDP could top $5.6 trillion and nearly double by 2040.

Average income is also set to rise, possibly reaching $7,000 per person by then.

The report credits progress in four key areas—Development, Diversification, Digitalisation, and Decarbonisation—for driving this growth and making the economy more balanced and sustainable.

Plus, global agencies are noticing: S&P upgraded India's credit rating this year citing structural improvements in the past decade.