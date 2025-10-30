Next Article
Coromandel International's profits rise to ₹793 crore in Q2
Business
Coromandel International just posted strong results for Q2 FY2025, with profits rising to ₹793 crore—up from ₹659 crore last year.
Their net income also climbed to ₹9,771 crore, reflecting a solid boost in business.
Fertilizer sales up 17% thanks to good monsoon
Thanks to good monsoon rains and smart distribution, Coromandel made fertilizers more accessible for farmers in the first half.
CEO S Sankarasubramanian shared that their plants ran at full capacity, helping sales volumes grow by 17%.
The company also opened 100 new retail stores in Q2 and is on track to finish major plant expansions by the end of this financial year.