Coromandel International's profits rise to ₹793 crore in Q2

Fertilizer sales up 17% thanks to good monsoon

Thanks to good monsoon rains and smart distribution, Coromandel made fertilizers more accessible for farmers in the first half.

CEO S Sankarasubramanian shared that their plants ran at full capacity, helping sales volumes grow by 17%.

The company also opened 100 new retail stores in Q2 and is on track to finish major plant expansions by the end of this financial year.