Mphasis, Indian School of Business launch Mphasis AI Hub ₹20cr
Business
Mphasis and the Indian School of Business (ISB) just teamed up to launch the Mphasis AI Hub, a new center focused on using AI to solve real problems in India.
With an about ₹20 crore first-phase investment over four years from the Mphasis F1 Foundation, they're kicking things off by tackling challenges in healthcare and finance and plan to expand into other priority sectors.
Hub to promote responsible AI education
The hub isn't just about tech: it's all about responsible AI that actually helps people.
They'll bring together experts from different fields, push for ethical practices, and create AI learning resources.
Plus, support faculty-led pedagogical innovations.