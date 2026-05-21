Mphasis, Indian School of Business launch Mphasis AI Hub ₹20cr Business May 21, 2026

Mphasis and the Indian School of Business (ISB) just teamed up to launch the Mphasis AI Hub, a new center focused on using AI to solve real problems in India.

With an about ₹20 crore first-phase investment over four years from the Mphasis F1 Foundation, they're kicking things off by tackling challenges in healthcare and finance and plan to expand into other priority sectors.