MrBeast faces investor backlash over Feastables after $250 million in 2024
Business
MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is in hot water with investors over his snack brand, Feastables.
Beast Industries, valued at nearly $5 billion, includes Feastables (the snack brand), which launched in 2022 with big stunts like golden ticket giveaways and made $250 million in 2024.
MrBeast hits 500 million subscribers amid lawsuits
Investors say MrBeast broke image rights and exclusivity agreements, though some blame past management decisions.
On top of that, he's dealing with a countersuit for over $100 million over MrBeast Burger and a class action lawsuit from Beast Games participants.
Despite all this, he's raised $680 million for Beast Industries and just surpassed 500 million subscribers on YouTube, a first for any individual creator.