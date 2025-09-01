MRF shares jump 2.25% despite mixed Q1 results

Revenue up, but net profit down

For Q1 FY25 (April-June 2025), MRF's revenue grew to ₹7,675.69 crore from ₹7,074.82 crore in March.

But net profit slipped to ₹500.47 crore from ₹512.11 crore last quarter—and annual profit is also down from FY24 levels.

Still, shareholders got some good news: a final dividend of ₹229 per share was announced for July 18.

Even with rising sales, analysts are cautious about the stock given these profit challenges.