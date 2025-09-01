MRF shares jump 2.25% despite mixed Q1 results
MRF shares jumped 2.25% on Monday, reaching ₹1,44,120 on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The interesting part? This rise happened even though the company's latest results were a bit of a mixed bag.
While MRF pulled in more revenue for the April-June 2025 quarter, its net profit actually dropped compared to both last quarter and last year.
Revenue up, but net profit down
For Q1 FY25 (April-June 2025), MRF's revenue grew to ₹7,675.69 crore from ₹7,074.82 crore in March.
But net profit slipped to ₹500.47 crore from ₹512.11 crore last quarter—and annual profit is also down from FY24 levels.
Still, shareholders got some good news: a final dividend of ₹229 per share was announced for July 18.
Even with rising sales, analysts are cautious about the stock given these profit challenges.