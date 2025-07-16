Next Article
MRF stocks reach record high in recent trade
MRF, India's top tire maker, hit a record ₹1,52,200 per share on Wednesday—making it one of the biggest gainers in the Nifty Midcap 150.
This jump may reflect strong investor confidence given the company's recent performance.
Strong quarterly and annual numbers
MRF's revenue for Jan-Mar 2025 climbed to ₹7,074.82 crore (up from last year), and profits rose too.
For the full year, sales grew to ₹28,153 crore—even though annual profit dipped a bit compared to last year.
Dividend announcement and upcoming AGM
MRF announced a final dividend of ₹194 per share for FY25 (with a final payout coming up soon), which may show they're keen on rewarding shareholders.
Plus, their Annual General Meeting is set for August 7—another sign they're focused on keeping investors in the loop.