MRF stocks reach record high in recent trade

MRF's revenue for Jan-Mar 2025 climbed to ₹7,074.82 crore (up from last year), and profits rose too. For the full year, sales grew to ₹28,153 crore—even though annual profit dipped a bit compared to last year.

Dividend announcement and upcoming AGM

MRF announced a final dividend of ₹194 per share for FY25 (with a final payout coming up soon), which may show they're keen on rewarding shareholders.

Plus, their Annual General Meeting is set for August 7—another sign they're focused on keeping investors in the loop.