Network18 Media shares surge 13% following Q1 profitability

Stock is showing solid technical strength

The stock is showing solid technical strength and is trading above key averages, with an RSI of 51.5 suggesting things are pretty steady for now.

Chairman Adil Zainulbhai pointed to strong results and new product launches as ways they're shaking up growth.

The share price has been all over the place this past year—from ₹39.55 up to ₹106—so it's definitely caught investors' attention lately.