MRF to invest ₹5,300cr in new tire manufacturing plant

Leading tire manufacturer MRF has announced plans to set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu . The company will invest around ₹5,300 crore in the project over the next 12 years. The announcement was made after signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu today.

Employment boost Proposed plant to be located at SIPCOT Industrial Park The proposed plant will be located at the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Sivaganga district and will manufacture automotive tires and allied products. Once operational, the facility is expected to directly employ around 1,000 people. However, this timeline is contingent upon the state government's approval of a customized incentive package as well as infrastructure support including land and statutory approvals.

Financial growth MRF reported a strong Q3 performance last month Last month, MRF reported a strong Q3 performance with a 68% year-on-year growth in EBITDA to ₹1,399 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The figure for the same period previous year was ₹834 crore. Margins also expanded by nearly 450 basis points to 17.4%, doubling profitability from ₹316 crore last year to ₹691.8 crore this time around.

