MS Dhoni becomes DRiV's 1st global ambassador for Tenneco's aftermarket
Business
MS Dhoni just became the first-ever global brand ambassador for DRiV, Tenneco's aftermarket division that handles more than 30 auto brands.
The company says teaming up with Dhoni, known for his leadership and reliability, shows how important India has become in their plans.
DRiV hopes to leverage Dhoni's popularity
Dhoni's love for bikes and car parts made him genuinely excited about this role.
DRiV hopes his popularity will help it connect with customers in India's dynamic aftermarket.
As DRiV puts it, it wants to deliver trusted products while keeping up with what customers want, both in India and around the world.