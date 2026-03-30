MS Dhoni invests in Kuku, becomes Kuku TV ambassador
Business
MS Dhoni, cricket legend and former Team India captain, has invested in Kuku, an AI-powered storytelling startup. He is also stepping in as brand ambassador for their microdrama app, Kuku TV.
Started in 2018 by Lal Chand Bisu and team, Kuku offers apps like Kuku TV, Kuku FM, and Guru, and recently tried its hand at film production with Indian Institute of Zombies.
Kuku totals $85 million, over 350 million installs
Kuku has pulled in $85 million so far and racked up more than 350 million app installs with a massive library of 20,000-plus titles in multiple languages.
The microdrama market is booming, expected to jump from $300 million to $1.5 billion by the end of 2026.
Founder Lal Chand Bisu says the company competes with platforms including ShareChat.