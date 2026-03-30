MS Dhoni invests in Kuku, becomes Kuku TV ambassador Business Mar 30, 2026

MS Dhoni, cricket legend and former Team India captain, has invested in Kuku, an AI-powered storytelling startup. He is also stepping in as brand ambassador for their microdrama app, Kuku TV.

Started in 2018 by Lal Chand Bisu and team, Kuku offers apps like Kuku TV, Kuku FM, and Guru, and recently tried its hand at film production with Indian Institute of Zombies.