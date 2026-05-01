MSCI emerging-market index jumps 14.5% as AI fuels Asian tech Business May 01, 2026

Emerging-market stocks soared last month, with the MSCI index jumping 14.5%, the biggest monthly surge since 2022.

The main driver? Huge demand for AI and a rally in Asian tech shares.

Even with worries about oil supplies due to U.S.-Iran tensions, analysts have boosted profit forecasts for emerging-market companies by 30% this year, way outpacing the S&P 500.