MSME loans: What are the types available?

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of India's economy, contributing significantly to job creation and economic growth. However, access to finance remains a critical challenge for these businesses. To address this, the Indian government has introduced various loan schemes aimed at supporting MSMEs with their financial needs. These schemes provide affordable credit options, enabling them to expand operations, invest in technology, and compete effectively in the market.

#1 Mudra Yojana: A gateway to finance The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is a flagship scheme that provides loans up to ₹10 lakh without collateral. It is divided into three categories: Shishu (up to ₹50,000), Kishore (₹50,001 to ₹5 lakh), and Tarun (₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh). This scheme aims to empower small entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary funds to start or grow their businesses.

#2 Credit Guarantee Fund: Reducing risk for lenders The Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) provides collateral-free credit guarantees to banks and financial institutions. Under this scheme, MSMEs can avail loans up to ₹2 crore without having to pledge assets as collateral. This significantly reduces the risk for lenders, and encourages them to extend credit to deserving enterprises.

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#3 Technology upgradation support: Modernizing MSMEs The Technology Upgradation Support Scheme provides financial assistance for technology modernization in MSMEs. Under this scheme, businesses can get a 15% capital subsidy on plant and machinery investments up to ₹1 crore for manufacturing units and ₹25 lakh for service sector enterprises. This initiative aims to enhance productivity and competitiveness by encouraging technological advancements.

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#4 Interest Subvention Scheme: Reducing borrowing costs The Interest Subvention Scheme provides an interest subsidy of 3% on pre-sanctioned working capital limits of up to ₹1 crore for MSMEs in manufacturing and service sectors. This subsidy is available for a maximum period of five years from the date of sanctioning the loan limit or till the loan is repaid, whichever is earlier. It helps reduce the cost of borrowing significantly.