Multiple airlines cut flights to Bangladesh Nepal and Thailand

Fuel spikes and tensions raise fares

Travel demand is dropping because airfares keep rising, especially for Southeast Asia.

Ongoing tensions in West Asia (think Iran-US conflict) have also made some routes messier and more expensive, especially for travelers from Bangladesh trying to connect through Mumbai or Delhi.

With jet fuel prices spiking and airlines facing longer detours due to rerouting, flying to these destinations just isn't as easy (or affordable) as it used to be.