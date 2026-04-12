Multiple airlines cut flights to Bangladesh Nepal and Thailand
If you're planning a trip to Bangladesh, Nepal, or Thailand, heads up; several airlines are cutting back flights.
Air India and IndiGo are reducing trips to Dhaka, while Air India Express paused its Kathmandu-Bengaluru route for April (but says it'll be back in May).
Surat-Bangkok flights are also getting trimmed this summer. The main reasons? Sky-high fuel costs and fewer people booking tickets.
Fuel spikes and tensions raise fares
Travel demand is dropping because airfares keep rising, especially for Southeast Asia.
Ongoing tensions in West Asia (think Iran-US conflict) have also made some routes messier and more expensive, especially for travelers from Bangladesh trying to connect through Mumbai or Delhi.
With jet fuel prices spiking and airlines facing longer detours due to rerouting, flying to these destinations just isn't as easy (or affordable) as it used to be.