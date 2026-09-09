Mumbai's Expenzing unveils FinCat AI suite to automate finance tasks
Business
Expenzing, a Mumbai-based software company, just dropped FinCat: an AI suite that automates the boring finance chores like invoice processing, expense approvals, and financial reporting.
The goal? Free up finance teams from manual work and make fraud detection smarter.
FinCat integrates with existing accounting systems
FinCat slips right into existing accounting systems: no need for a big tech overhaul.
CEO Ila Imani sums it up: FinCat reduces repetitive tasks, so teams can focus on what matters.
It uses AI image recognition to scan invoices, flags weird expenses for review, and lets managers ask questions about outstanding payments or budget issues in plain language, with answers based on current transaction records (no IT help needed).