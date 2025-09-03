Mumtalakat, CYVN Holdings become full owners of McLaren Racing
McLaren Racing has a new home—Bahrain's Mumtalakat fund and Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings have consolidated full ownership of the team in a transaction reportedly valued at $5 billion, finalizing the deal this week.
This move brings all previous minority investors under one Middle Eastern umbrella, with Mumtalakat keeping the majority stake and CYVN holding a smaller, non-controlling share.
McLaren's value has exploded
McLaren's value has exploded—from £560 million ($758 million) in 2020 to over £3 billion ($4.05 billion) in 2024—thanks to big wins in Formula One, plus plans to join the World Endurance Championship in 2027.
The ownership shakeup also means some board changes: Jeff Moorad and Jahm Najafi have stepped down.
McLaren's chairman Paul Walsh says this streamlined setup should help the team grow even faster as global motorsport heats up.