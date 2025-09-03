Mumtalakat, CYVN Holdings become full owners of McLaren Racing

McLaren's value has exploded

McLaren's value has exploded—from £560 million ($758 million) in 2020 to over £3 billion ($4.05 billion) in 2024—thanks to big wins in Formula One, plus plans to join the World Endurance Championship in 2027.

The ownership shakeup also means some board changes: Jeff Moorad and Jahm Najafi have stepped down.

McLaren's chairman Paul Walsh says this streamlined setup should help the team grow even faster as global motorsport heats up.