Trump's tariff appeal could have big implications for US trade Business Sep 03, 2025

Donald Trump is appealing a recent court ruling that declared the use of emergency powers to impose tariffs illegal, but left the tariffs in place pending appeal.

The decision has sparked debate over trade deals and possible refunds for importers.

Unless the Supreme Court speeds things up, a final answer might not come until mid-2026—so those tariffs could stick around for a while.