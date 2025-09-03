Why IndiGo is flying Turkish Airlines planes on international routes
IndiGo just scored a three-month extension from India's aviation regulator to keep flying two Boeing 777s (with Turkish Airlines crew) on its Delhi-Istanbul and Mumbai-Istanbul routes—now through August 31, 2025.
This move keeps IndiGo's long-haul flights running even as geopolitical tensions rise, and lets them serve international routes without buying expensive wide-body planes.
The aircraft shortage
IndiGo is facing a plane shortage, with 60-70 of its own jets grounded due to engine issues.
With a worldwide aircraft backlog, getting new planes isn't easy or quick.
By "damp leasing" from Turkish Airlines—basically renting both the aircraft and crew—IndiGo can keep up with demand and avoid leaving travelers stranded.
Benefits of damp leasing
This partnership helps maintain direct flights between India and Turkey, even during busy travel seasons or tricky political times.
Experts say deals like this help Indian airlines stay competitive globally, while passengers get more stable options and competitive fares.