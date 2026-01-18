Musk hints at 'mind-blowing' revelations in upcoming OpenAI trial

Elon Musk has hinted at explosive revelations in his lawsuit against OpenAI , the AI company he co-founded. The case is set to go to trial in late April. On X, Musk said he "Can't wait to start the trial. The discovery and testimony will blow your mind," teasing that it could expose shocking details about the operations of ChatGPT 's parent company.

Lawsuit details Musk accuses OpenAI of abandoning its non-profit mission Musk's lawsuit stems from his co-founding role at OpenAI. He alleges that the company, particularly CEO Sam Altman, has strayed from its original non-profit mission. Musk claims OpenAI was created to advance AI for humanity's benefit but later changed course in ways that prioritize profit and power over its initial purpose.

Response to lawsuit Altman counters Musk's allegations with evidence In light of Musk's claims, Altman has strongly defended OpenAI. He accused Musk of cherry-picking information to support his case. The OpenAI CEO shared links to blog posts from the company, including notes from past calls involving Musk. These records, according to Altman, present a more nuanced narrative that includes instances where even Musk advocated for changes in OpenAI's structure.

Advertisement

Future aspirations Musk's ambitious plans for OpenAI and Mars city In his defense, Altman also revealed Musk's past ambitions for OpenAI. He claimed Musk once pushed for majority control of the company and even talked about raising huge sums to build a self-sustaining city on Mars. The OpenAI CEO said these details are crucial to understanding the internal disagreements at OpenAI during its early years.

Advertisement